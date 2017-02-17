DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech®

with Ben Johnson

02/17/17: Shocking the brain for a better performance

One of the latest innovations to give athletes an edge? Neuropriming, the practice of putting electrodes on your head to shock your brain so that you can get a boost in mental abilities. Proday's Sarah Kunst stopped by to discuss how powerful the priming is and whether it could become mainstream one day. Next, we'll look at Facebook's recent decision to jump into the job recruiting game, and then play this week's "Silicon Tally" with Cadie Thompson, senior transportation editor for Business Insider. 

