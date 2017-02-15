02/15/17: The return of unlimited data

Some carriers, like Verizon, are starting to bring back unlimited data plans. Why the return, and why did they go away in the first place? CNET's Lindsey Turrentine breaks it down for us. Afterwards, Business Insider's Kif Leswing explains the turmoil happening at Magic Leap — an augmented reality company that's been promising wearable tech that can project images onto the real world. Finally, we'll look at the most popular (and possibly surprising) city on Tinder during Valentine's Day last year. Any guesses?