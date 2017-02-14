02/14/17: Celebrating Hackentine's Day

The House recently passed legislation that would update the Stored Communications Act, a measure that dictates how law enforcement can gain access to electronic communications stored remotely. Northeastern professor Andrea Matwyshyn joins us to explain some of the problems with the law. Next, we'll look at the intersection of fashion and tech with a new customized dress from Google and H&M based on your personal data. And finally, we'll talk about one nonprofit's event to help women who want to learn more about coding: Hackentine's Day.