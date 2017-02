02/13/17: Ford's plan to launch an autonomous vehicle by 2021

Ford is investing $1 billion in the startup Argo AI so that it can get an autonomous vehicle on the road by 2021. Ford CEO Mark Fields joined us to talk about why they're making the investment, instead of just working with what they have in-house. Afterwards, we'll look at what Samsung will have to do to gain back consumer trust following its fire-catching battery controversy.