02/08/17: The Brooklyn-Berlin connection

Ajit Pai has made some fast moves in just his first two weeks as FCC chairman. CNET Editor in Chief Lindsey Turrentine breaks down how they'll affect you, the user. Afterwards, we'll look at the growing partnership between two tech-forward communities — Brooklyn, New York and Berlin, Germany. And finally, we'll look at YouTube's decision to roll out mobile live video streaming,