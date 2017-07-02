DownloadDownload

02/07/17: How to figure out if that conversation went well

You've likely heard of the big companies — like Facebook and Netflix — that are pushing back against the president's immigration ban. But Trump's new policy is affecting startups, too. The CEO of FundersClub, a company that brings together investors and startups, joined us to talk about how tech workers are reacting to his order. Next, we'll take a look at a system from MIT researchers that can teach an algorithm to recognize whether a conversation was successful. Finally, we'll look at Vizio's $2.2 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission over installing software on millions of TVs without consumers' consent.

