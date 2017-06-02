02/06/17: How do you arrest an algorithm?

To stoke conversations about privacy and data, Mozilla of Firefox fame has partnered with a nonprofit to create an exhibition called "The Glass Room." We'll tour the exhibit, which includes a scale model of Mark Zuckerberg's $40 million real estate in Palo Alto; bound books filled with millions of pilfered LinkedIn user passwords; and a pair of fake Yeezys purchased by an online bot. Afterwards, we'll chat with Saron Yitbarek — the founder of the programming community CodeNewbie — about what we get in exchange for giving up our personal data.