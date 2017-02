02/03/17: The staying power of video games

With the Super Bowl kicking off this Sunday, we'll look at the ways that companies have capitalized off of the event. Next, we'll chat with Asi Burak, a gamemaker and the co-author of the book "Power Play," about the educational value of video games. Finally, we'll play this week's "Silicon Tally" with Marketplace's Jennie Josephson, the producer of our newest podcast, "Make Me Smart with Kai & Molly."