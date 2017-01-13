DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech®

with Ben Johnson

01/13/17: Using Fitbit to detect health issues

With the expectation of big domestic growth, Amazon plans to create 100,000 full-time positions in the U.S. over the next year and a half. We'll look at where the retailer expects to see growth and where its thousands of new employees are likely to be working. Next, we'll talk about a new study that says fitness trackers can be used for the early detection of health problems, and then cap off the show with our weekly numbers game, "Silicon Tally." This week's opponent: Alex Davies, the transportation editor at Wired.com. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.