01/12/16: Meet the real-life R2-D2

During his first press conference as president-elect, Trump said he's requesting a "major report" from intelligence agencies on Russia, hacking, and our cyberdefenses. Computer science professor Matthew Green stopped by to talk about whether the U.S. needs to improve its defenses against hacking. Next, we'll check out the startup Knightscope, a company that makes egg-shaped security robots that protect against crime.