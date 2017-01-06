DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech®

with Ben Johnson

01/06/17: The women at the center of 'Hidden Figures'

"Hidden Figures," a film about three African-American women fighting for workplace equality as NASA mathematicians in the '60s, opens in theaters across the country today. We spoke to the screenwriter, Allison Schroeder, about the film's importance and her family history with NASA. Next, we'll play this week's Silicon Tally with Dan Moren, co-host of the tech podcast "The Rebound," and then hear some New Year's tech resolutions from our listeners and staffers.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.