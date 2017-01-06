01/06/17: The women at the center of 'Hidden Figures'

"Hidden Figures," a film about three African-American women fighting for workplace equality as NASA mathematicians in the '60s, opens in theaters across the country today. We spoke to the screenwriter, Allison Schroeder, about the film's importance and her family history with NASA. Next, we'll play this week's Silicon Tally with Dan Moren, co-host of the tech podcast "The Rebound," and then hear some New Year's tech resolutions from our listeners and staffers.