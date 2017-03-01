01/03/17: A preview of this year's Consumer Electronics Show

Around 150,000 people are expected to arrive in Las Vegas this week for the annual Consumer Electronics Show. Joanna Stern, a personal tech columnist for the Wall Street Journal, is here to tell us what we should expect. We'll also look at a device from the Israel Institute of Technology that could fundamentally change preventative health care. Plus, as part of a week-long series, we'll hear from Marketplace staffers about their New Year's tech resolutions.