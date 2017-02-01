01/02/17: Our New Year's (tech) resolutions

The value of Bitcoin is nearing $1,000. Coming off an excellent year, the digital currency could go big in 2017. Plus: one tech company with big plans in the upcoming year: Airbnb, which is expected to go public. The homeshare startup, valued at $40 billion, does business all over the globe. But its business model also has big challenges. We'll explore the company's responsibilities vs. those of more traditional brands. And, to end our first show of the new year, we'll look at some 2017 tech resolutions from our staffers.