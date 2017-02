02/22/17: Is it better if your boss is an extrovert, or an introvert?

Mayors around the country plan to warn their cities about what will happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. We'll explore the financial consequences of a potential end to Obamacare, and then look at why amusement parks may have a harder time hiring workers this year. Plus: A look at the connection that exists between personality type and management style.