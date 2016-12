12/22/16: Ending income inequality

The president-elect has chosen billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn to give advice on overhauling federal regulations, and tapped economist Peter Navarro as head of the new "National Trade Council." We'll dive into what they could bring to Trump's White House. Plus: A conversation with the scholar Chuck Collins — a man who gave away all of his wealth when he was 26 — about income inequality and how he thinks society should tackle the issue.