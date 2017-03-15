DownloadDownload

03/15/17: What do Trump's 2005 tax returns reveal?

Pages from Trump's 2005 tax returns are out, revealing he made $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes. We'll look at what else the documents revealed, like the tax loopholes he may have taken advantage of. In other Trump news, we'll also discuss his plans to roll back fuel economy standards for cars, which could be the latest blow for the green vehicle market. And finally, we'll look at what Britain's exit from the European Union will mean for the business community and the U.K.-U.S. relationship.

