03/14/17: The Netherlands may have its own Donald Trump

The Congressional Budget Office has revealed how many people would lose insurance coverage under the GOP's new health plan. We'll look at who would benefit from the proposal and who's expected to see costs go up. Next, we'll look at a plan from Puerto Rico to get the island out of crippling debt, and then explore the leading candidate in the upcoming Dutch election: Geert Wilders, a politician that has drawn comparisons to President Trump.