03/08/17: Breaking U.S. sanctions can get you a $1.2 billion fine

The Chinese telecom firm ZTE has been hit with a $1.2 billion fine from the U.S. for selling technology to Iran and North Korea. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports on how tricky things can get for businesses in with our increasingly global economy. We'll also explore why the restaurant industry has been hit with challenging times, and then look at a potential crisis at Caterpillar. The manufacturer is reeling after investigators raided the company's headquarters last week.