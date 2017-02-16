DownloadDownload

02/16/17: Who'll be our next Labor Secretary?

Workers in regions like D.C. and New Jersey are protesting as part of "A Day Without Immigrants," an event aimed at highlighting the importance of immigration's role in society. We'll take a look at how the strike will affect businesses. Next, we'll explore the resistance against Trump's pick for Labor Secretary, who's now resigned, and who the president's next choice might be. Finally, we'll hear from Marketplace's Molly Wood about what she learned at the annual RSA digital security conference. 

02/16/17: Janet Yellen's message to Congress

By David Brancaccio
February 16, 2017

Janet Yellen took a trip to Capitol Hill this week, with the message that the U.S. economy is entering 2017 better than it did a year ago. What does this mean for the Fed's future plans? Next, we'll discuss why Boeing workers in South Carolina decided to shoot down a plan for unionization, and then look at a new study that says some ER doctors are more likely than others to prescribe opioids.

