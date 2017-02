02/07/17: The bright outlook for solar

Jobs in the solar industry have grown by at least 20 percent in the U.S. for the fourth straight year. We'll talk about why there's been growth in this sector. Next, we'll look at the USDA's decision to remove animal welfare reports and enforcement records from its websites. And finally, we'll chat with Mission Asset Fund founder Jose Quinonez about the effects of Trump's border policies.