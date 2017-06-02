DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report®

with David Brancaccio

02/06/17: What a 12,000 mile trek can teach you about America

Nearly 100 tech companies, including Google and Amazon, have filed a legal brief against Trump's immigration ban. We'll look at why the tech industry has rallied against the president's executive order and what legal steps are next. Afterwards, we'll look at what a trade war with Mexico could mean for U.S. poultry producers. Finally, we'll chat with author Sarah van Gelder about the economic innovations she encountered traveling across the U.S.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Economy

02/06/17: Trump's plans for deregulation could mean billions for investors

By David Brancaccio
February 06, 2017

If President Trump scales back on rules put in after the financial crisis, half a dozen of the biggest banks might return $100 billion in capital to shareholders. Would that be using the money wisely? Next, we'll look at H&R Block's plan to team up with IBM's Watson technology to help you with your taxes. And finally, we'll look at the possibility of new rules for kids who play football because of a decline in youth participation.

 Listen
read
DownloadDownload
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions.