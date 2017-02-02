02/02/17: A rocky U.S.-Australia phone call

The Obama administration had agreed to take in asylum seekers rejected by Australia, a deal that recently led to a contentious phone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. We'll look at what a rift between the two countries means for global trade. Next, we'll explore whether Trump's talk about bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. will translate into actual jobs. Finally, we'll discuss the future of the Environmental Protection Agency amid the Trump administration's efforts to limit its regulatory power.