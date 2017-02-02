DownloadDownload

02/02/17: A rocky U.S.-Australia phone call

The Obama administration had agreed to take in asylum seekers rejected by Australia, a deal that recently led to a contentious phone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. We'll look at what a rift between the two countries means for global trade. Next, we'll explore whether Trump's talk about bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. will translate into actual jobs. Finally, we'll discuss the future of the Environmental Protection Agency amid the Trump administration's efforts to limit its regulatory power.

02/02/17: Anticipating Trump's first jobs report

We'll look at what to keep notice of in tomorrow's jobs report, which will cover the transition period between the Obama and Trump administrations. Afterward, we'll examine what Theresa May's friendly ties with Donald Trump mean for the U.K.'s relationship with the rest of the European Union. Finally, we'll look at whether Amazon is in a position to rival UPS and FedEx in the delivery space.

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions.