01/31/2017: Your retail store is watching you

President Trump has signed a "two-for-one" executive order that calls on federal agencies to kill two regulations for each new one they issue. But his new rule doesn't apply to all of them. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer examines the details of his new plan. Next, we'll look at why stocks have been droopy this week, and then chat with professor Joseph Turow about stores that observe you while you're shopping.