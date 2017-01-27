DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report®

with David Brancaccio

01/27/2017: The penalties of protesting

President Donald Trump's has issued two executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration. As a result, state and local law enforcement agencies will have the power to enforce immigration laws. But some departments aren't eager to be involved, worrying that police-community relations will be strained. Next, we'll talk with the head of the U.N.'s International Fund for Agricultural Development on how to improve rural communities, and then look at a rise in bills that would boost penalties for protesters. 

01/27/17: A rough year for the U.S. economy

By David Brancaccio
January 27, 2017

The U.S. economy grew by just 1.6 percent last year. FTN Financial's Chris Low explains why we had a rough year and where our future is headed. Next, we'll look at a possible new "right to work" law in Missouri, which could be an indicator of weakened union power. Finally, we'll chat with a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Earl Anthony Wayne, about what America's recent conflicts with Mexico mean for the political system there.

David Brancaccio
