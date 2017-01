01/26/2017: The future of trade between the U.S. and the U.K.

While U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Trump's enthusiasm for Brexit, the two don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to globalization. Can the two strike a trade deal? Next, we'll talk about Johnson and Johnson's decision to buy the Swiss biopharma company Actelion for $30 billion, and then look at the U.S. Army's new $580 million pistol contract.