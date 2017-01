01/23/2017: Unplugging Obamacare

President Trump has signed a new order giving federal and state officials authority to waive or delay parts of the Affordable Care Act. We'll look at how much weight it carries. Next, we'll talk about a possible plan from Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, to create a $7 billion factory in the U.S. Finally, we'll speak with economist Teresa Ghilarducci about how Americans aren't saving enough for retirement.