01/18/2017: 'Mutually assured economic destruction'

It's another week of confirmation hearings for Trump's cabinet picks. We'll share the highlights from Betsy Devos's contentious hearing, and look at what we can expect from Tom Price's. Next, Marketplace's Scott Tong will discuss what the relationship between the U.S. and China might look like after Trump takes office. Do we have a future trade war on our hands?