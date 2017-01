01/10/2017: Obama's economic legacy

Obama is set to make his last speech as U.S. president tonight, with plans to reflect on the past eight years. In the meantime, we'll reflect on his economic record. Next, we'll explore how the possibility of chillier U.S.-Cuba relations in the Trump administration could affect international access to Cuban drugs. And finally, we'll take a look at what the FIFA World Cup's expansion from 32 to 48 national teams means for revenue.