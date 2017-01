Later today, financial analysts over the world will look at the Fed minutes from its last meeting, where the board raised interest rates for the second time in a decade. What are the experts hoping to learn from these minutes? Next, we'll dive into a new study that shows 3,000 computer-directed rideshare vehicles could replace 14,000 free-wheeling New York taxis. Finally, a look at the "basic income" experiments that will take place in various parts of the world this upcoming year.