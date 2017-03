Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/20/world/spring-home-buying-season-could-use-more-homes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The spring home-buying season is officially upon us, and it has the makings of a good one. Housing starts were way up in February, and consumers and homebuilders are feeling more confident about the economy than they have in years. People are in buying mood. There's just one thing missing — homes for sale.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.