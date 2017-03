Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/20/health-care/first-drug-hivaids-was-fast-tracked-approval-30-years-ago-some-activists-soon/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It was 30 years ago this week that the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for HIV/AIDS, the drug AZT. At a time when the number of AIDS-related deaths was skyrocketing, AZT was rushed into the approval process. But some of the early advocates of the drug's fast-tracking ended up lamenting that process.

