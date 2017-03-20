Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/20/business/uber-s-culture-creates-more-turmoil-top/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The president of Uber is quitting after just six months on the job. In a statement, former Target executive Jeff Jones said his approach to leadership was “inconsistent” with what he experienced at Uber. The news is just the latest in a seemingly unending stream of bad publicity for the company. After a viral video showed CEO Travis Kalanick berating an Uber driver, Kalanick acknowledged needing some leadership “help.” Uber is facing a challenge not unlike many successful startups: growing up.

