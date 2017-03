Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/17/economy/mid-day-update/031717-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Trump's new budget blueprint for the upcoming year includes a $9 billion reduction in the federal education budget. We'll look at how the cuts will affect after-school programming and teacher training. Afterwards, we'll discuss what's on the agenda at this week's meeting between the world's finance leaders, and then explore the difficulties happening for rural hospitals across the country.