German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Washington, D.C., for the first meeting with President Donald Trump. The relationship between Trump and Merkel thus far has been somewhat frosty, in no small part because of Trump’s continued tough talk about Germany’s balance of trade status with the U.S.

One of Merkel’s main goals while here will be making the case for the German auto industry. Merkel and her delegation, which includes a BMW top executive, aim to show economic evidence that barrier-free trade between the two countries is a win-win situation. BMW’s factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which is its largest in the world, has a domino effect on the U.S. economy.

