Janet Yellen and co. raised interest rates by a quarter percent — but there's much more to the story than that. DS Economics' Diane Swonk joined us to discuss what this says about the Fed's views toward inflation. Afterwards, we'll look at what Trump's budget proposal means for U.S. cities, and then explore the challenges that exist for luxury brands that go public.