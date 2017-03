Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/16/business/rising-auto-loan-default-rates-spell-trouble-automakers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

People who took out subprime loans to buy a car are falling behind on their payments at the highest rate since the financial crisis. That could lead to higher costs for people who want a car loan. It’s also bad news for the automakers.

