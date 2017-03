Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/16/business/luxury-parka-maker-canada-goose-gambles-going-public/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

High-end Toronto retailer Canada Goose is looking to raise at least $230 million with its IPO launch. Its product line is tiny, and the coyote fur-lined winter coat price tags are big, with some parkas going as high as $1,300. These are the challenges for luxury brands that go public.

