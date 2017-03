Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/15/sustainability/proposed-rollback-fuel-economy-rules-boosts-us-automakers-moods-also/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump went to Detroit and said he was going to boost American automakers. By rolling back EPA fuel economy standards that President Barack Obama finalized right before he left office, Trump said the big car companies could make more money and hire more Americans. Tighter mileage and emissions standards were set to go into effect by 2025 and were a big part of Obama’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.