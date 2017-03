Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/15/education/japan-tackles-skilled-labor-shortage-free-education/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson begins a swing through Asia today. He’ll talk with leaders about the North Korean nuclear threat and bilateral trade deals. Tillerson’s first stop is Japan, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to combat the country’s shortage of skilled labor with a new proposal — free education for some students. This comes as Japan’s birth rate continues to dive.

