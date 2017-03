Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/14/education/signs-decline-international-student-applications-have-colleges-worried/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For a while now, universities and colleges have been concerned about international applicants and whether they’d be scared off by the politics surrounding immigration to the U.S. Now we have some signs those fears are founded. A new survey of about 250 schools finds about 40 percent of them have seen international applicant numbers drop this year.

