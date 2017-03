Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/14/economy/mid-day-update/031417-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, joins us to discuss the economic impact of the GOP's new health care proposal and how seasonal changes can affect the government's monthly jobs report. Next, we'll look at a new survey that finds 40 percent of colleges and universities have seen a drop in international applicants, and then explore the economic factors driving the upcoming Dutch election.