The private-equity outfit that owns 100-year old luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has hired advisers to shop the company for a sale. Neiman might come with a lot of baggage, including almost $5 billion in debt rated at junk status. In the age of internet retail, is there any appeal in owning a high-end department store like Neiman Marcus? Yes, there might be.

