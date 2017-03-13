Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/13/economy/trump-executive-order-calls-downsized-government/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on "a Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch" today. The White House said it'll make government more efficient, effective and accountable. It's not the first time a president has done something like this. But, the plan is more about Trump making good on his campaign promises on military strength and border security than it is about budget austerity.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.