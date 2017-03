Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/13/economy/mid-day-update/031317-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With the next Fed meeting coming up soon, market strategist Karyn Cavanaugh stops by to explain what we can expect from Janet Yellen and co., and whether we should be worried about the possibility of constant rate hikes. Next, we'll report on the start of the debt ceiling countdown clock, and then talk with laid-off aluminum workers from Wenatchee, Washington about memories from their line of work.