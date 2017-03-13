Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/13/economy/fed-chairs-and-presidents-history-rocky-relationships/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump and the Fed have had a bit of an up-and-down relationship even before he became president. At one point, he accused Fed Chair Janet Yellen of keeping interest rates low to help President Barack Obama. Another time, he said raising rates would be a disaster. To be fair, he has also said he has great respect for Yellen. But now that a Fed rate increase is on the horizon, relations between the Fed and the White House soon could become much more volatile, if history is any guide.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.