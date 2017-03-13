Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/13/economy/consumer-credit-scoring-system-eliminate-some-data-was-prone-errors/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Consumer credit reporting agencies are going to start eliminating some information from credit reports that might reflect negatively on would-be borrowers. Some of that information has been prone to errors in the past, and consumer advocates argued it was unfair to consumers. This is likely to raise credit scores for some who would not be considered creditworthy in the past. It also might increase the risk to lenders.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.