Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/10/sustainability/big-oil-seeking-public-trust/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The corporate world seems on track to address the issue of climate change even as the Trump administration questions much of the research around its validity. Shell corporation says it’s not just boosting its renewable investments to $1 billion, it’s also tying board member pay to greenhouse gas emissions reductions. It’s not uncommon for fossil fuel executives to speak about getting buy-in from local communities and the population at large. The question is, why do they care about public advocacy, and what’s in it for them in light of this changing political climate on climate change?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.