February employment numbers are out, revealing that the U.S. added 235,000 jobs last month. FTN Financial's Chris Low joins us to explain what these numbers say about the economy. Next, we'll explore rise of co-worker spaces designed specifically for women. Plus: news that bottled water has overtaken soda as the no. 1 drink of choice for Americans.