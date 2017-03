Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/09/education/gop-legislators-want-cut-funds-so-called-sanctuary-colleges/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republican lawmakers in several states are moving to bar college campuses from offering sanctuary to undocumented immigrants. Several colleges have pledged not to cooperate with immigration officials or share information about their students without warrants. But what sanctuary means legally is far from clear.

