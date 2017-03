Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/09/economy/mid-day-update/030917-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. infrastructure has just received a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The overall grade? D+. Diane Swonk from DS Economics stops by to explain the benefits of investing in infrastructure. Next, we'll look at how a February shooting in Kansas against two men from India is causing fear among international workers. And finally, we'll discuss whether U.S. stocks can continue with their winning streak.